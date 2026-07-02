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FotaDa and More by falcon11
Photo 3103

FotaDa and More

When it is too hot to go out and shoot, you can always work on something in your library. The birds are sitting in the shade, and the bunnies are deep under the hostas. Two more days of this hellish heat.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Very cool! Hellish heat is right!
July 2nd, 2026  
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