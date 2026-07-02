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Photo 3103
FotaDa and More
When it is too hot to go out and shoot, you can always work on something in your library. The birds are sitting in the shade, and the bunnies are deep under the hostas. Two more days of this hellish heat.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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2nd July 2026 10:32am
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flowers
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collage
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mandala
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fotoda
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combo shot
Kerry McCarthy
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Very cool! Hellish heat is right!
July 2nd, 2026
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