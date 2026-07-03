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Previous
Photo 3104
Coming in Hot
I didn't notice this wasp flying in until I downloaded the photo. With a heat index of over 100 degrees F today, all of the insects are looking for moisture.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd July 2026 1:34pm
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flower
,
insect
,
blossom
,
lily
,
wasp
,
paper wasp
,
day lily
Corinne C
ace
Pretty
July 3rd, 2026
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