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Previous
Photo 3109
Backlit Fern
I love that late day light. This is in the very back of our yard.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th July 2026 3:01pm
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green
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plant
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fern
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botanical
,
backlight
,
male fern
Corinna Frappier
this is very beautiful...great greens
July 8th, 2026
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