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Backlit Fern by falcon11
Photo 3109

Backlit Fern

I love that late day light. This is in the very back of our yard.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Corinna Frappier
this is very beautiful...great greens
July 8th, 2026  
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