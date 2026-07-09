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Previous
Photo 3110
Sunny Blooms
These are Rudbeckia hirta or Black Eyed Susans, only these have green eyes! They are also much larger than regular Black Eyed Susans. They were in a garden center at a local grocery/farm.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th July 2026 11:06am
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orange
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coneflower
,
black eyed susan
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rudbeckia hirta
*lynn
ace
beautiful flowers .. they look so pretty all together like that
July 10th, 2026
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