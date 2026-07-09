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Sunny Blooms by falcon11
Photo 3110

Sunny Blooms

These are Rudbeckia hirta or Black Eyed Susans, only these have green eyes! They are also much larger than regular Black Eyed Susans. They were in a garden center at a local grocery/farm.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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*lynn ace
beautiful flowers .. they look so pretty all together like that
July 10th, 2026  
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