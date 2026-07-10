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Hummingbird Moth by falcon11
Photo 3111

Hummingbird Moth

Also called a Snowberry Clearwing. I saw this moth at the garden center yesterday. I didn't have my camera gear with me, but I managed a decent shot with my cell phone.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Really a terrific shot with your phone! Wonderful detail.
July 10th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026  
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