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Previous
Photo 3111
Hummingbird Moth
Also called a Snowberry Clearwing. I saw this moth at the garden center yesterday. I didn't have my camera gear with me, but I managed a decent shot with my cell phone.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th July 2026 11:09am
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insect
,
moth
,
butterfly bush
,
buddleia
,
hummingbird moth
,
snowberry clearwing
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Really a terrific shot with your phone! Wonderful detail.
July 10th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026
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