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Morning Greeters by falcon11
Photo 3112

Morning Greeters

These Morning Glories self-sowed in their pot and are finally blooming nicely.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2026  
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