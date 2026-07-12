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Previous
Photo 3113
Bee Bomber
I have a lot of this reddish purple Bee Balm this year, and the bees are busy sipping the nectar.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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ILCE-6600
Taken
11th July 2026 8:58am
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flower
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bee
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insect
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blossom
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garden
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bumblebee
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bee balm
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monarda
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