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Bee Bomber by falcon11
Photo 3113

Bee Bomber

I have a lot of this reddish purple Bee Balm this year, and the bees are busy sipping the nectar.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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