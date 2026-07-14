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Previous
Photo 3115
On The Lookout
This female osprey was keeping an eye out for her two youngsters in their nest above the beach. The male was on the other shore doing his part as well. I wonder what the green is growing out of their nest?
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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DC-ZS99
Taken
13th July 2026 6:33pm
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