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Previous
Photo 3117
Twin Day Lilies
Still can't really get out to shoot - we have had very bad air quality, and I'm still nursing my stitched up shin. This is another of the Day Lilies in my garden.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th July 2026 11:31am
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flowers
,
garden
,
lily
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
day lilies
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 17th, 2026
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