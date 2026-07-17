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Photo 3118
Palm Fan
Another shot from The Selby gardens in February to fill a hole.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th February 2026 10:18am
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leaves
,
palm
,
botanical
,
florida
,
saw palmetto
,
the selby
Allison Williams
ace
Very eye-catching
July 18th, 2026
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