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Vanda Orchids by falcon11
Photo 3120

Vanda Orchids

The Selby has many unique orchids in their collection, like this yellow and purple variety. Still nursing my leg wound, so filling in with old shots I never got to edit or post.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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