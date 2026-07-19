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Photo 3120
Vanda Orchids
The Selby has many unique orchids in their collection, like this yellow and purple variety. Still nursing my leg wound, so filling in with old shots I never got to edit or post.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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ILCE-6600
Taken
21st November 2025 9:48am
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vanda orchids
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