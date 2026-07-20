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Bee-sotted by falcon11
Photo 3121

Bee-sotted

This Brown Belted Bumblebee is hanging on to its dinner. The flowers are native Monarda or Bee Balm and are in a little pollinator garden at the Guilford Salt Meadow Sanctuary, an Audubon property near us.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Lynne
Nice shot
July 20th, 2026  
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