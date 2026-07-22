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Before Sunset by falcon11
Photo 3123

Before Sunset

The tree swallows and purple martins were flying around the field with wild abandon. They are the little specks you see in the background.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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