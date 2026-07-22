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Previous
Photo 3123
Before Sunset
The tree swallows and purple martins were flying around the field with wild abandon. They are the little specks you see in the background.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th July 2026 5:16pm
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grass
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landscape
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field
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salt meadow sanctuary
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big blue stem
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