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Chillin' Catbird by falcon11
Photo 3124

Chillin' Catbird

I'm still on light duty as my shin wound heals, so I wandered out into the back yard to see what was going on. This catbird was perched in our neighbor's tree just long enough for a couple of photos.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Anne Pancella ace
Hope your leg heals soon.
July 23rd, 2026  
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