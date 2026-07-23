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Previous
Photo 3124
Chillin' Catbird
I'm still on light duty as my shin wound heals, so I wandered out into the back yard to see what was going on. This catbird was perched in our neighbor's tree just long enough for a couple of photos.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd July 2026 2:45pm
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tree
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bird
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catbird
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grey catbird
Anne Pancella
ace
Hope your leg heals soon.
July 23rd, 2026
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