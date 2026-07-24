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Photo 3125
The Survivors
One year, the deer ate every red lily bud in this garden. We now fence it in when the stalks start budding, and so far so good this year. We live in a suburban neighborhood of 129 families, but the deer still wander in from time to time.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd July 2026 2:44pm
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red
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flower
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bud
,
blossom
,
garden
,
lily
,
day lily
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot! Perfect!
July 25th, 2026
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