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The Survivors by falcon11
Photo 3125

The Survivors

One year, the deer ate every red lily bud in this garden. We now fence it in when the stalks start budding, and so far so good this year. We live in a suburban neighborhood of 129 families, but the deer still wander in from time to time.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot! Perfect!
July 25th, 2026  
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