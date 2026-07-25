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Leaf Study by falcon11
Photo 3126

Leaf Study

This Brunnera macrophylla (Jack Frost) is past blooming, but I liked the look of the leaves, especially in monochrome.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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