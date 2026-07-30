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Previous
Photo 3131
Sunny Sunflowers
It rained off and on again today, so I am posting a shot from Bauer Park earlier this week. The community gardens are full of sunflowers, and the goldfinches are delighted.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Main Album
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ILCE-6600
Taken
26th July 2026 7:04am
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flowers
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sunflowers
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bauer park
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