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Previous
Photo 3132
Busy Bee
The Community Gardens at Bauer Park are a pollinator's heaven. There are a lot of vegetables, but many gardeners also plant flowers just for the bees and butterflies. The birds luck out too with the seeds.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
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ILCE-6600
Taken
26th July 2026 6:59am
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sunflower
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pollinator
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bauer park
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bee"
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bee"mining
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