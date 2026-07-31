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Busy Bee by falcon11
Photo 3132

Busy Bee

The Community Gardens at Bauer Park are a pollinator's heaven. There are a lot of vegetables, but many gardeners also plant flowers just for the bees and butterflies. The birds luck out too with the seeds.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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