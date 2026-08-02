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Photo 3134
Baby Cottontail
We have a bunny bonanza in our yard at the moment - 4 or 5 this size, and my cousin noticed some extremely little newbies yesterday -- about 3" long. We have a big organic lawn full of clover so they generally leave the rest of the plants alone.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
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ILCE-6600
Taken
1st August 2026 2:47pm
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bunny
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wildlife
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rabbit
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connecticut
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cottontail
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eastern cottontail
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