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Previous
Photo 3135
Another Rainy Day
We are under a flood watch again today, so outdoor activities will be limited. This Heuchera plant is growing in deep shade just off the patio.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th July 2026 2:24pm
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leaf
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macro
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botanical
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raindrops
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heuchera
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