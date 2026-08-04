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Photo 3136
Queen Anne's Lace
I am not sure if this is in bud or gone by, but I loved the shape and texture.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Main Album
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ILCE-6600
Taken
5th August 2026 6:49am
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flower
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bud
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wildflower
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native plant
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bauer park
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queen anne's lace
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