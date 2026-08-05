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Already? by falcon11
Photo 3137

Already?

The goldfinches were already feeding on the sunflower heads that had gone to seed. It reminds me that summer is flying by.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Anne ❀ ace
Good timing! [For the shot, not the passing summer!]
August 5th, 2026  
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