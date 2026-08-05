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Photo 3137
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The goldfinches were already feeding on the sunflower heads that had gone to seed. It reminds me that summer is flying by.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
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ILCE-6600
Taken
5th August 2026 6:22am
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nature
,
bird
,
sunflower
,
seeds
,
goldfinch
,
bauer park
Anne ❀
ace
Good timing! [For the shot, not the passing summer!]
August 5th, 2026
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