Photo 396
Wading Willet
In the surf at Coquina Beach this morning. A flock of skimmers here:
https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2022-02-12
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
waves
,
surf
,
water bird
,
willet
