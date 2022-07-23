Sign up
Photo 422
Butterfly Fight
Or maybe the female, at the top with the blue spots, was just playing hard to get. Another shot of the male in my main album:
https://365project.org/falcon11/365
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2316
photos
54
followers
20
following
4
Extras
ILCE-6600
23rd July 2022 2:31pm
Public
flight
butterfly
swallowtail
eastern tiger swallowtail
