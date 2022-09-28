Sign up
Photo 429
Male Monarch
We decided to get away from the news and get outside today, and there were easily 25 Monarchs fluttering around. This one is a male.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
428
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
429
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th September 2022 2:35pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
pollinator
