Photo 433
Water Patterns
I watched an online photography conference almost all day today, but ventured out just before dinner to take a few shots of the water patterns in the canal. A storm was brewing, and the wind whipped up the reflections into ridged patterns.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th November 2022 4:32pm
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
canal
,
abstract
,
artistic
,
water patterns
John Falconer
ace
Nice!
November 7th, 2022
