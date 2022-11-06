Previous
Next
Water Patterns by falcon11
Photo 433

Water Patterns

I watched an online photography conference almost all day today, but ventured out just before dinner to take a few shots of the water patterns in the canal. A storm was brewing, and the wind whipped up the reflections into ridged patterns.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice!
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise