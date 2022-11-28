Sign up
Photo 438
Water Lily Close-Up
I ended up taking over 200 photos today! Here is another of my favorites, taken in the little church water garden.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2456
photos
56
followers
20
following
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
437
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
438
2018
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th November 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
water lily
,
camera+2
