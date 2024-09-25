Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 497
The Overview
Asters (Symphyotrichum) in the field at East River Preserve, where we took our walk today, and collected Autumn Berries (Autumn Olives) for us and acorns for our squirrels and chipmunks.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3067
photos
73
followers
20
following
136% complete
View this month »
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Latest from all albums
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
497
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th September 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
autumn
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
asters
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close