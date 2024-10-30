Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
A Chickadee's Breakfast
I did a little shooting this morning off the upstairs patio, and it was interesting to watch the birds up in the trees.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3104
photos
75
followers
20
following
136% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
30th October 2024 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
nature
,
bird
,
chickadee
,
black capped chickadee
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot of this cutie.
October 30th, 2024
