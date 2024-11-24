Previous
Sunning Heron by falcon11
Photo 503

Sunning Heron

This tricolored heron was enjoying the morning sun on the boardwalk railing before heading into the marsh for some fishing.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
137% complete

