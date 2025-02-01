Sign up
Previous
Photo 505
Look Closely!
This is actually the reflection of the trees and buildings in the lagoon, which I flipped. The water was as still as a mirror.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
iPhone XS
1st February 2025 4:32pm
Tags
reflection
,
buildings
,
trees
,
palm trees
,
condominium
