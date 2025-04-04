Sign up
Photo 507
Heron Portrait
This heron was hoping to get a tidbit from a fisherman, but that never happened. It stayed on the beach through sunset. Maybe fishing will be better after dark.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
beach
,
heron
,
florida
,
great blue heron
,
coquina beach
