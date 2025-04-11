Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 508
Mom and Babies
These Wood Ducks were rather far away, and I had just enough time to fire off a couple of shots before Mom hustled the babies off to the other size of the slough.
See Dad in my main album:
https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2025-04-11
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3246
photos
75
followers
19
following
139% complete
View this month »
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
Latest from all albums
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
508
2738
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th April 2025 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
babies
,
duck
,
female
,
ducklings
,
wood duck
,
waterbird
,
red bug slough
Rick
ace
Great capture.
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close