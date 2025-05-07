Sign up
Previous
Photo 509
Fields of Broom
These wild Scotch Broom shrubs are all over the coastal Oregon area that we visited today. The sun came out around dinnertime.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
landscape
,
broom
,
oregon
,
scotch broom
