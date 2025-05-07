Previous
Fields of Broom by falcon11
Photo 509

Fields of Broom

These wild Scotch Broom shrubs are all over the coastal Oregon area that we visited today. The sun came out around dinnertime.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact