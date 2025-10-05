Sign up
Previous
Photo 511
Male Monarch On the Fly
There were many Monarchs in the community gardens at Bauer Park today visiting the Zinnias and Mexican sunflowers. Another shot in my Extras album here:
https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2025-10-05
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3364
photos
73
followers
19
following
140% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
5th October 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
mexican sunflower
,
pollinator
