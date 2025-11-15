Previous
Next
The Whole Flock by falcon11
Photo 513

The Whole Flock

A large noisy flock of Grackles stopped by our condo three days in a row around dinner time. This view is a few steps from our back door.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact