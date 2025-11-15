Sign up
Photo 513
The Whole Flock
A large noisy flock of Grackles stopped by our condo three days in a row around dinner time. This view is a few steps from our back door.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
florida
,
flock
,
grackles
