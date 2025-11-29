Sign up
Photo 519
Later, Gators
There were a lot of alligators at the edges of the river and lake at Myakka State Park sunning themselves. Luckily I had my 70-350 zoom lens and could get a shot from the bridge without any fear.
29th November 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
alligators
reptiles
