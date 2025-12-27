Previous
Berries Close-Up by falcon11
Photo 520

Berries Close-Up

We got about 7"of snow overnight in a quick moving winter storm. I liked these red berries against the snow at Guilford Art Center. They are either Sorbus (Mountain Ash) or Pyracantha (Firethorn). Let me know what you think.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact