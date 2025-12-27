Sign up
Photo 520
Berries Close-Up
We got about 7"of snow overnight in a quick moving winter storm. I liked these red berries against the snow at Guilford Art Center. They are either Sorbus (Mountain Ash) or Pyracantha (Firethorn). Let me know what you think.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
branch
,
red
,
winter
,
berries
,
shrub
