Photo 522
Winter Abstract
Icy crystals at the edge of the West River.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd January 2026 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
frost
,
crystals
,
ice patterns
Lin
ace
Wow - awesome abstract - so much to see!
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
