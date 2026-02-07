Previous
Budding Water Lily by falcon11
Budding Water Lily

There wasn't much to photograph at The Lord's Warehouse water garden, but there were a few surviving flowers and buds among the lily pads. Another shot in my Main album. https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2026-02-07
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

