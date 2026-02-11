Sign up
Photo 526
Tri-color Fishing
I watched this Tri-colored Heron fishing in the pond at The Ringling Museum grounds in Sarasota. We also saw a Great Egret steal a fish from a Cormorant. Not nice!
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
bird
,
marsh
,
heron
,
florida
,
waterbird
,
tri-colored heron
