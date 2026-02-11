Previous
Tri-color Fishing by falcon11
Photo 526

Tri-color Fishing

I watched this Tri-colored Heron fishing in the pond at The Ringling Museum grounds in Sarasota. We also saw a Great Egret steal a fish from a Cormorant. Not nice!
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

