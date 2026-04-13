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Chipping Sparrow by falcon11
Photo 529

Chipping Sparrow

There were a lot of birds out and about at Bauer Park including Robins, Tree Swallows and this Chipping Sparrow.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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