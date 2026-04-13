Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 529
Chipping Sparrow
There were a lot of birds out and about at Bauer Park including Robins, Tree Swallows and this Chipping Sparrow.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3553
photos
72
followers
21
following
144% complete
View this month »
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
Latest from all albums
3019
3020
3021
528
3022
3023
529
3024
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th April 2026 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
chipping sparrow
,
bauer park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close