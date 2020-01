The Old Flour Mill

My tripod finally bit the dust so I purchased a monopod to get me through to the point where I could actually afford another.

I was quite pleased at how well the monopod performed in the low light, slow shutter speed, environment at Alight at Night.

While the snow has been melting, there was still a good amount of ice on the river by the old flour mill. I would have been gorgeous if there was more water!