Photo 1559
Around Upper Canada Village
Since I was lucky enough to go to Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village twice with patient adults I elected to not take pics when I went with my daughter and grandsons. But - I had to take one of the two boys at least!
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
carousel
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they are darling, Wendy!
January 5th, 2020
