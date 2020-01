Another Michael Kenna

Michael Kenna is not an easy photographer to duplicate!

I was excited when I remembered this line of trees with nothing behind them to distract from the minimal look that Michael Kenna favours. But - I cannot get his signature look.

I am not at all happy with this shot. I find that his colours and tones are so clear and true.

It may be that I shot this on a dull and dreary day ....

Or it may be that I need to work with B&W more....