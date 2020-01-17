These Guys Drive Me Squirrely Filler

These squirrels are ravenous devourers of the bird seed we provide every winter. As a matter of fact, I have to use a bungee cord to tie the the cover on this bird feeder, otherwise they would be right in it!

This shot has no artistic merit in my humble opinion but it does fill a gap in my project.

I am going to make a concerted effort to have a full 365 shots in my main project this year though I know that those shots will not necessarily be taken on the proper day (or even in the proper month or year - lol!!)

Never seen fillers will occasionally be used!