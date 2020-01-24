Previous
Forged in Fire by farmreporter
Forged in Fire

Hubby had this hunting knife made for his father as a birthday gift.
It is a superb knife, with great weight and balance. And, it is a one of a kind piece. There is no other like it!
Wendy

