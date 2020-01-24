Sign up
Photo 1576
Forged in Fire
Hubby had this hunting knife made for his father as a birthday gift.
It is a superb knife, with great weight and balance. And, it is a one of a kind piece. There is no other like it!
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
knife
,
decoy
,
home-made
