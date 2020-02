Has Seen Better Days

This barn has such a sad history that I am surprised the owners have not taken it down.

A man committed suicide in it, and was found hanging from the rafters days later. This is a fact that I will not advertise when I post locally or on FB, but I will here.

This shot was taken in 2018 but never used. I was going to use today's spot for the album cover challenge but was not happy with my shot so a filler goes here instead!