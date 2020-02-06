Previous
52 Week Challenge - Texture by farmreporter
52 Week Challenge - Texture

The Sedum and Hydrangea always seem to stand so proudly all through the winter, adding a bit of colour to an otherwise bland scene.
I like the blending of the two all year 'dound with the puffy hydrangea of the summer against the broccoli formed sedum that turns red as autumn approaches.
Their contrasting tones and textures complement each other throughout the winter as well.
I am doing a two-fer here to show the colour version of the Sedum and Hydrangea
shot that I did for the FOR challenge.
Here's the B&W version done for the Flash of Red challenge.
https://365project.org/farmreporter/themes-and-cha/2020-02-04
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
Wendy
