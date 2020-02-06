52 Week Challenge - Texture

The Sedum and Hydrangea always seem to stand so proudly all through the winter, adding a bit of colour to an otherwise bland scene.I like the blending of the two all year 'dound with the puffy hydrangea of the summer against the broccoli formed sedum that turns red as autumn approaches.Their contrasting tones and textures complement each other throughout the winter as well.I am doing a two-fer here to show the colour version of the Sedum and Hydrangeashot that I did for the FOR challenge.Here's the B&W version done for the Flash of Red challenge.