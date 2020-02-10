Previous
Next
My Daily Ritual by farmreporter
Photo 1595

My Daily Ritual

I walk this trail 90% of the time, summer and winter. I need a little help in the winter when the snow gets too deep so my neighbour uses his snowmobile to pack a trail for me.
For the current landscape challenge. You still have time to get your entry in! Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43147/winnerlandscape
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
What a wonderful place to walk!
February 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise