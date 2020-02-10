Sign up
Photo 1595
My Daily Ritual
I walk this trail 90% of the time, summer and winter. I need a little help in the winter when the snow gets too deep so my neighbour uses his snowmobile to pack a trail for me.
For the current landscape challenge. You still have time to get your entry in! Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43147/winnerlandscape
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th February 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
walk
,
trail
,
forest
,
landscape-24
Anne
ace
What a wonderful place to walk!
February 24th, 2020
